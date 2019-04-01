LONGVIEW – At student at LeTourneau University has been accepted to participate in the Texas Joint Admission Medical Program. This guarantees sophomore biology major Benjamin Tebbe-Trujillo’s acceptance into one of the nine medical schools in Texas once he completes his undergraduate degree. The award enables him to begin his medical school education this summer with his first medical school internship. Once he completes his remaining requirements of the JAMP program, he will have interviews at all nine of the medical schools in Texas, with guaranteed acceptance into at least one.