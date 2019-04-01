LONGVIEW – It is time for the annual Taste of Longview. You will get to sample a wide variety of food and drinks from various Longview restaurants. Plus, there will be live entertainment along with raffle tickets and prizes. Tickets for adults are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets for children 4 to 10 years old are $6. The event serves as a fundraiser benefiting the culinary and hospitality students of East Texas presented by the East Texas Restaurant Association and the Longview Pilot Club. Doors open Tuesday night at 7:00 at the Maude Cobb Convention Center.