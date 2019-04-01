ABILENE – And East Texas fisherman has landed the last ‘Legacy Class’ ShareLunker of 2019. Brad Scott of Gun Barrel City caught the lunker bass on Lake Leon near Abilene during the final weekend of the 2019 donation season. The lunker entered in the Toyota ShareLunker program is the first ever caught in Lake Leon. The fish weighed in at exactly 13 pounds, the absolute minimum requirement for a “Legacy Class” ShareLunker entry. Although the “Legacy Class” donation season has ended, anglers can still enter their 8 pound or larger largemouth bass catches into the Toyota ShareLunker Program through December 31.