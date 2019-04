TYLER – A Van Zandt County Jail captain is free on bond today after her arrest. Captain Winnifred Boles, 54, of Ben Wheeler, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. She was booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday, then released on a $50,000 bond. According to a statement from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Department, “The matter was turned over to the Texas Rangers for independent investigation.”