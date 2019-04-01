Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Ripple Of Hope Awards(NEW YORK) — Quincy Jones and Roberta Flack will be among the stars attending the Jazz Foundation of America’s “A Great Night in Harlem” on Thursday in New York City, where legendary actor and singer Harry Belafonte will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Danny Glover will host the 17th annual charity gala at the famed Apollo Theater. Common will perform as part of his group August Greene, which includes Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins.

The entertainment for the evening will also feature dancer Savion Glover, singer Betty LaVette, the Count Basie Orchestra. Tony Bennett will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the jazz foundation, which provides financial support, housing assistance, medical care and disaster relief to needy musicians. JFA also brings live music to students in 17 states through its Jazz and Blues in the Schools program.

Tickets for “A Great Night in Harlem” are available on the Jazz Foundation of America website.

