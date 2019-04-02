Police investigating the death of 4 people at North Dakota business as possible homicides

Kali9/Getty Images(MANDAN, N.D.) -- Police in North Dakota are investigating the death of four people whose bodies were discovered at a business Monday morning as potential homicides. The bodies of three males and one female were discovered at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan around 7:30 a.m., according to the Mandan Police Department. The bodies have not yet been positively identified, but all of the victims were adults.



Mandan is located near the Missouri River and has a population of about 22,000, ABC Minneapolis affiliate KSTP reported. The business, a family-owned company that services commercial and residential properties in the area, is located in a somewhat isolated location, according to the local station.



The case is being treated as a homicide investigation, police said in a statement. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting.



Authorities do not believe the public is in danger, and think the killings were an isolated incident.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



