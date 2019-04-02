EAST TEXAS – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with social media threats against area high schools. Through the work of numerous agencies, the juvenile was identified. Working with the Rusk County DA’s Office, a pick up order was signed by the Judge Chad Dean. The suspect was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and released to Rusk County juvenile authorities. Despite the threat being deemed not credible, there were extra security precautions taken Monday at all five school districts involved — Henderson, Overton, West Rusk, Chapel Hill, and Kilgore. Classes were in session as normal on Monday in all five districts.

According to a release from the Kilgore Police Department, the arrest stemmed from the work of the West Rusk ISD Police Department, Henderson Police Department,

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Rusk County District Attorney’s Office, Kilgore Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Juvenile Probation, New London Police Department, Overton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They also added that this continues to be an on-going investigation.