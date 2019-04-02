Louisiana ranked as most-stressed-out state in US; Minnesota the least
Posted/updated on:
April 2, 2019 at
6:00 am
Simoncountry/iStock(NEW YORK) -- With taxes due this month, perhaps it's no surprise that April is also Stress Awareness Month. With that in mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub has produced a report on which states are the most stressful to live in, and which ones are the most chill.
Using metrics like the number of hours worked, job security, divorce rates, and how much sleep residents get, the site's survey ranked each state, and determined that Louisiana is the most stressful state in the United States, while Minnesota is the least.
Surprisingly, the state of New York didn't make the top 10, despite the fact that it contains the City that Never Sleeps.
Here are the top 10 most and least stressful states, according to Wallethub, as well as some other state stats:
Top 10 Most Stressful states for 2019:
1. Louisiana 2. Mississippi 3. Arkansas 4. Kentucky 5. West Virginia 6. New Mexico 7. Alabama 8. Nevada 9. Alaska 10. Oklahoma
The 10 Least Stressful states for 2019:
40. Kansas 41. Montana 42. Hawaii 43. Wisconsin 44. New Hampshire 45. Iowa 47. North Dakota 48. Massachusetts 49. Utah 50. Minnesota
Louisiana ranked as most-stressed-out state in US; Minnesota the least
Posted/updated on:
April 2, 2019 at
6:00 am
Simoncountry/iStock(NEW YORK) -- With taxes due this month, perhaps it's no surprise that April is also Stress Awareness Month. With that in mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub has produced a report on which states are the most stressful to live in, and which ones are the most chill.
Using metrics like the number of hours worked, job security, divorce rates, and how much sleep residents get, the site's survey ranked each state, and determined that Louisiana is the most stressful state in the United States, while Minnesota is the least.
Surprisingly, the state of New York didn't make the top 10, despite the fact that it contains the City that Never Sleeps.
Here are the top 10 most and least stressful states, according to Wallethub, as well as some other state stats:
Top 10 Most Stressful states for 2019:
1. Louisiana 2. Mississippi 3. Arkansas 4. Kentucky 5. West Virginia 6. New Mexico 7. Alabama 8. Nevada 9. Alaska 10. Oklahoma
The 10 Least Stressful states for 2019:
40. Kansas 41. Montana 42. Hawaii 43. Wisconsin 44. New Hampshire 45. Iowa 47. North Dakota 48. Massachusetts 49. Utah 50. Minnesota