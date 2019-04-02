Simoncountry/iStock(NEW YORK) -- With taxes due this month, perhaps it's no surprise that April is also Stress Awareness Month. With that in mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub has produced a report on which states are the most stressful to live in, and which ones are the most chill. Using metrics like the number of hours worked, job security, divorce rates, and how much sleep residents get, the site's survey ranked each state, and determined that Louisiana is the most stressful state in the United States, while Minnesota is the least. Surprisingly, the state of New York didn't make the top 10, despite the fact that it contains the City that Never Sleeps. Here are the top 10 most and least stressful states, according to Wallethub, as well as some other state stats: Top 10 Most Stressful states for 2019: 1. Louisiana 2. Mississippi 3. Arkansas 4. Kentucky 5. West Virginia 6. New Mexico 7. Alabama 8. Nevada 9. Alaska 10. Oklahoma The 10 Least Stressful states for 2019: 40. Kansas 41. Montana 42. Hawaii 43. Wisconsin 44. New Hampshire 45. Iowa 47. North Dakota 48. Massachusetts 49. Utah 50. Minnesota Most Hours Worked: 1. Alaska 2. North Dakota 3. Wyoming 4. Texas 5. Louisiana Fewest Hours Worked: 1. California 2. Vermont 3. Massachusetts 4. Oregon 5. Rhode Island 6. Utah Fewest Hours of Sleep: 1. Hawaii 2. West Virginia 3. Kentucky 4. Ohio 5. Pennsylvania Most Hours of Sleep 1. North Dakota 2. Iowa 3. Montana 4. Colorado 5. South Dakota Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Louisiana ranked as most-stressed-out state in US; Minnesota the least

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2019 at 6:00 am

Simoncountry/iStock(NEW YORK) -- With taxes due this month, perhaps it's no surprise that April is also Stress Awareness Month. With that in mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub has produced a report on which states are the most stressful to live in, and which ones are the most chill.



Using metrics like the number of hours worked, job security, divorce rates, and how much sleep residents get, the site's survey ranked each state, and determined that Louisiana is the most stressful state in the United States, while Minnesota is the least.



Surprisingly, the state of New York didn't make the top 10, despite the fact that it contains the City that Never Sleeps.



Here are the top 10 most and least stressful states, according to Wallethub, as well as some other state stats:



Top 10 Most Stressful states for 2019:



1. Louisiana

2. Mississippi

3. Arkansas

4. Kentucky

5. West Virginia

6. New Mexico

7. Alabama

8. Nevada

9. Alaska

10. Oklahoma



The 10 Least Stressful states for 2019:



40. Kansas

41. Montana

42. Hawaii

43. Wisconsin

44. New Hampshire

45. Iowa

47. North Dakota

48. Massachusetts

49. Utah

50. Minnesota



Most Hours Worked:



1. Alaska

2. North Dakota

3. Wyoming

4. Texas

5. Louisiana



Fewest Hours Worked:



1. California

2. Vermont

3. Massachusetts

4. Oregon

5. Rhode Island

6. Utah



Fewest Hours of Sleep:



1. Hawaii

2. West Virginia

3. Kentucky

4. Ohio

5. Pennsylvania



Most Hours of Sleep



1. North Dakota

2. Iowa

3. Montana

4. Colorado

5. South Dakota



