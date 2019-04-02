NBC/Andrew Lipovsky(NEW YORK) — If you’ve ever wondered if Maisie Williams has a broader acting range than just playing Arya Stark on Game of Thrones: She pulled off a massive spoiler prank on The Tonight Show for April Fools Day.

Williams was telling Jimmy Fallon what it was like working on in the show’s eighth and final season, when she mentioned her character “dies in the second episode.”

When she realized what she’d said, she clamped her hands over her mouth, and her eyes went wide in shock — she sold it so well that the audience gasped.

Fallon assured her that they could edit the segment out, but Williams was still emotional, and eventually got out of her seat and ran backstage.

After some awkward silence, Fallon excused himself to fetch her, and they both emerged from behind the curtain, yelling: “April Fools!”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14.

