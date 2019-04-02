(KTRK) A chemical plant explosion in Crosby, Texas on April 2, 2019.(CROSBY, Texas) — A massive explosion tore through a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, Tuesday, injuring at least two people and prompting a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding community as firefighters worked to extinguish an apparently out-of-control fire there, officials said.

The explosion occurred at the sprawling KMCO plant just after 11 a.m., sending a large plume of smoke over the area, about 9 miles east of Houston.

Two people believed to be workers at the chemical plant were taken by emergency helicopter to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office said one person is unaccounted for.

The blast shook homes in the neighboring area and a woman a mile from the plant was knocked to the ground, according to ABC station KRTK. People 20 miles away reported feeling the explosion, the station reported.

There was no immediate word on what chemicals were burning, but the plant primarily manufactures antifreeze products, according to KTRK.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

