HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say one person is confirmed dead after a fire at a chemical plant near Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two other people were life-flighted after the fire broke out Tuesday at KMCO in Crosby. Their conditions weren’t immediately known. Gonzalez says preliminary information shows that the chemical isobutylene initially started the fire, and is still burning. Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the plant. Residents who live within 1 mile of the plant have been told to stay indoors with their windows closed and heating and cooling systems turned off. The fire comes about two weeks after a March 17 blaze at a petrochemical storage facility in Deer Park, located about 20 miles south of Crosby.