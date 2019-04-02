LONGVIEW – A man, who has pleaded guilty to kidnappings that resulted in murder, has drawn a long prison sentence. A Longview jury deliberated around two hours Monday before finding Craig Davison, 53, of Hallsville, guilty of two counts of aggravated kidnapping. He was later sentenced to 54 years in prison. He is said to have assisted in the kidnapping of Kevin Lorenzo Stephenson, 28, of Henderson, and Dekeilen Joe Nelson, 20, of Gilmer, in March of 2016. They were both shot execution-style and bodies were dumped near the railroad tracks off Estes Parkway. Two other persons were also arrested in the case. One is serving a life prison sentence and one has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.