KILGORE – Two persons have been arrested in connection with the Monday night shooting of an 18 year old woman on Miles Street. Isaiah Orange, 17, of Kilgore, is charged with aggravated robbery and possession of marijuana. His bonds total $153,500. Treylon Stephenson, 18, of Kilgore, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $100,000. Kilgore police say they are anticipating more arrest soon.



Treylon Stephenson