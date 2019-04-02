MT. SELMAN – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man they describe as armed and dangerous. He is Bryan Heath Cannon, 33. He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping – family violence. It is said to have stemmed from an incident in the Mt. Selman area early Tuesday morning. He is thought to have fled from his residence in the Mt. Selman area shortly before law enforcement arrived. If you see Cannon, you are urged not to approach him. If you see him, or know where he can be found, you are asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office or the nearest law enforcement agency.