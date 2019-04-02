Today is Tuesday April 02, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man Lied Getting a Passport

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2019 at 6:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – A Mexican national has pleaded guilty to making false statements to get a passport. Baltazar Arrieta-Lara, 52, a resident of Henderson, entered the guilty plea in federal court in Tyler on Tuesday. He has been living in the U.S. since 2002 without legal status. He is said to have obtained information about a U.S. citizen and fraudulently used it to obtain various documents, including a U.S. passport. Federal authorities discovered the problem when he tried to renew his passport. He could get up to ten years in federal prison at his sentencing. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

Man Lied Getting a Passport

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2019 at 6:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – A Mexican national has pleaded guilty to making false statements to get a passport. Baltazar Arrieta-Lara, 52, a resident of Henderson, entered the guilty plea in federal court in Tyler on Tuesday. He has been living in the U.S. since 2002 without legal status. He is said to have obtained information about a U.S. citizen and fraudulently used it to obtain various documents, including a U.S. passport. Federal authorities discovered the problem when he tried to renew his passport. He could get up to ten years in federal prison at his sentencing. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement