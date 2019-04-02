TYLER – A Mexican national has pleaded guilty to making false statements to get a passport. Baltazar Arrieta-Lara, 52, a resident of Henderson, entered the guilty plea in federal court in Tyler on Tuesday. He has been living in the U.S. since 2002 without legal status. He is said to have obtained information about a U.S. citizen and fraudulently used it to obtain various documents, including a U.S. passport. Federal authorities discovered the problem when he tried to renew his passport. He could get up to ten years in federal prison at his sentencing. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.