(LOS ANGELES) — Tickets for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame went on sale yesterday morning, and demand quickly Hulk-smashed the capabilities of various online ticket retailers.
Theater chain AMC saw its website crushed by wannabe ticket buyers; online retailer Atom suffered the same fate.
Fandango had a “virtual line” to process fans’ requests for some theaters: a progress bar kept them in suspense, in some cases for as much as an hour, until their purchases went through.
In fact, Fandango reported that in just six hours, Avengers: Endgame smashed the performance of its previous 24-hour pre-sale record holder, 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
“We’ve never seen anything like this,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis says in a statement. “[I]t’s truly a groundbreaking accomplishment — as fans simply cannot wait to see how this epic saga comes to a close.”
Not surprisingly considering its performance yesterday, a 2018 survey of several thousand Fandango users had ranked Endgame as their most anticipated movie of 2019.
For the record, here are Fandango’s top 5 pre-sellers.
1. Avengers: Endgame – (2019)
2. Star Wars: The Force Awakens – (2015)
3. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – (2017)
4. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – (2016)
5. Avengers: Infinity War – (2018)
Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.
Both Star Wars and Marvel Studios are properties of Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.