Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Tickets for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame went on sale yesterday morning, and demand quickly Hulk-smashed the capabilities of various online ticket retailers.

Theater chain AMC saw its website crushed by wannabe ticket buyers; online retailer Atom suffered the same fate.

Fandango had a “virtual line” to process fans’ requests for some theaters: a progress bar kept them in suspense, in some cases for as much as an hour, until their purchases went through.

In fact, Fandango reported that in just six hours, Avengers: Endgame smashed the performance of its previous 24-hour pre-sale record holder, 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis says in a statement. “[I]t’s truly a groundbreaking accomplishment — as fans simply cannot wait to see how this epic saga comes to a close.”

Not surprisingly considering its performance yesterday, a 2018 survey of several thousand Fandango users had ranked Endgame as their most anticipated movie of 2019.

For the record, here are Fandango’s top 5 pre-sellers.

1. Avengers: Endgame – (2019)

2. Star Wars: The Force Awakens – (2015)

3. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – (2017)

4. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – (2016)

5. Avengers: Infinity War – (2018)

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.

Both Star Wars and Marvel Studios are properties of Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

