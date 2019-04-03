Drew Angerer/Getty Images(RICHMOND, Va.) — Embattled Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax spoke out Wednesday denying sexual assault allegations made against him by two women and calling for multi-state investigations he says will vindicate him.

“These allegations, if true, would be incredibly serious. Because they are not true, however, they are incredibly hurtful to me and my family and my reputation, which I have spent a lifetime building,” Fairfax said at a news conference in Richmond.

He spoke out after his accusers, California political science professor Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson, his former college classmate, spoke of the alleged sexual assaults in interviews broadcast this week on CBS.

On Sunday, Fairfax released the results of two polygraph examinations he underwent that he says bolsters his previous statements denying the allegations.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.