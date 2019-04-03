Nabisco(LOS ANGELES) — Nabisco has released the perfect companion for your Game of Thrones premiere party: Game of Thrones Oreos.

The goodies feature four embossed cookie designs representing House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, and the Night King — the show’s Great Houses, and the leader of the White Walkers beyond the wall. The limited-edition cookies come in special black GOT-themed packaging, naturally.

Nabisco announced the treats’ sale via teaser that cleverly apes the opening of the hit HBO show: using stacking cookies, the spot shows the construction of various Westeros landmarks, including Winterfell, Kings Landing, and The Wall.

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season on April 14.

