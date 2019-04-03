ABC News(NEW YORK) — A storm that pounded California with heavy rain and flooding on Tuesday is now moving east, bringing severe weather to several states.

Parts of rural Texas and Oklahoma will be impacted Wednesday night.

The main threat with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds. A brief tornado is also possible.

Severe storms are possible in northern Texas and western Oklahoma on Wednesday.

By Thursday the severe weather threat expands to the South, stretching from eastern Texas to Jackson, Miss., and Little Rock, Ark.

Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible in this region on Thursday.

