Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson just got a co-star for her in-development Black Widow stand-alone film: Stranger Things star David Harbour.

But typical of the secrecy that surrounds any Marvel Studios movie in development, we don’t know anything about what role he’ll be playing. Johansson, of course, will reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff, who she’s played since 2010’s Iron Man 2.

The feature about Johansson’s KGB agent–turned assassin–turned S.H.I.E.L.D. agent–turned Avenger will be directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland. It’s not known when the project is slated for release.

Harbour next hits theaters as the comic book hero Hellboy on April 12, and he’ll reprise his role as Sheriff Jim Hopper in the third season of Stranger Things, which debuts July 4.

Johansson can be seen in Avengers: Endgame on April 23.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.