TYLER – An East Texas bank has been named one of the best companies to work for in the state. Austin Bank was honored at the Texas Association of Business Awards dinner in Austin. This is the 11th consecutive year for Austin Bank to receive this award. Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The 2019 list is comprised of 100 companies which benefit the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Austin Bank ranked #18 in the medium sized company category. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Austin bank has over 480 employees in 33 locations, 24 cities and twelve counties.