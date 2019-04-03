BEAUMONT – A federal grand jury in Beaumont has indicted an Upshur County man on child exploitation charges. He is Jeremy OKieth Kyle, 38, of Ore City. He also goes by the names of Corey Webster and Rick. The indictment charges him with coercion and enticement, sexual exploitation of children, traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact, and penalties for registered sex offenders. The indictment says that on various dates in 2016 and 2018, Kyle, a convicted sex offender, is said to have committed numerous offenses against minor girls. If convicted of all counts, Kyle will receive life in federal prison.