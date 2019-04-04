SMITH COUNTY — A San Antonio area man convicted of criminally negligent homicide is seeking an appeal of his conviction. According to our news partner KETK, in December 2017, James Fulton, 43, of Bulverde, was convicted in connection with the death of Haile Beasley, 21, and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Fulton’s attorney is looking to overturn the conviction of criminally negligent homicide and grant a new sentencing trial. On the night of May 14, 2016, Fulton’s truck hit Beasley’s car head-on in the eastbound lanes of Grande Boulevard in Tyler.

Beasley was pronounced dead at the scene, Fulton was not injured. Police said Fulton had passed field sobriety tests at the scene. In February 2018, a Smith County judge denied a request for a new trial.