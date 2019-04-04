(Philadelphia Police Department) Tyquan Atkinson is seen here in an undated mug shot. (PHILADELPHIA) -- A teenager was arrested Wednesday in the killing of the 20-year-old son of the Philadelphia police's chief internal affairs inspector, according to authorities. Tyquan Atkinson, 19, faces charges including murder and conspiracy for the Saturday night shooting of Nicholas Flacco. Atkinson allegedly led police on a foot chase before authorities found him hiding on the roof of a shopping center, reported ABC Philadelphia station WPVI. Flacco, 20, was in Philadelphia's FDR State Park, tailgating with friends for the Phillies game, when he was fatally shot in the chest, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Flacco was allegedly trying to break up a fight between women when one woman threatened to "call her man," police said. A man showed up at the park a short time later with a gun, police said. Flacco's friends allegedly dared the man to shoot them because they did not think the gun was real, police said. The gunman then shot Flacco, authorities said. "There's no suggestion that he was involved in the initial argument whatsoever," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said earlier this week. Flacco, who planned on joining the U.S. Marine Corps in the fall, was home in Philadelphia for the weekend to celebrate his birthday, reported WPVI. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday, said WPVI. The victim's father, Chris Flacco, is the chief inspector of internal affairs at the Philadelphia Police Department. "It does hit very close to home," Ross told WPVI. "I've known Chief Flacco for probably 25 years at least. So our hearts are broken. We're keeping him and his family in our thoughts and our prayers." Nicholas Flacco was in his fourth semester at Penn State University, said university spokeswoman Lisa Powers. "Random acts of violence such as this are unfathomable and very troubling," she told ABC News via email on Monday. "This news is tragic and we offer our deepest condolences to Nicholas’ family and friends during this difficult time." Atkinson's bail was denied early Thursday. His preliminary hearing is set for April 24. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

19-year-old arrested in killing of Philadelphia police chief inspector’s son: Officials

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2019 at 9:07 am

(Philadelphia Police Department) Tyquan Atkinson is seen here in an undated mug shot. (PHILADELPHIA) -- A teenager was arrested Wednesday in the killing of the 20-year-old son of the Philadelphia police's chief internal affairs inspector, according to authorities.



Tyquan Atkinson, 19, faces charges including murder and conspiracy for the Saturday night shooting of Nicholas Flacco.



Atkinson allegedly led police on a foot chase before authorities found him hiding on the roof of a shopping center, reported ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.



Flacco, 20, was in Philadelphia's FDR State Park, tailgating with friends for the Phillies game, when he was fatally shot in the chest, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.



Flacco was allegedly trying to break up a fight between women when one woman threatened to "call her man," police said. A man showed up at the park a short time later with a gun, police said.



Flacco's friends allegedly dared the man to shoot them because they did not think the gun was real, police said. The gunman then shot Flacco, authorities said.



"There's no suggestion that he was involved in the initial argument whatsoever," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said earlier this week.



Flacco, who planned on joining the U.S. Marine Corps in the fall, was home in Philadelphia for the weekend to celebrate his birthday, reported WPVI. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday, said WPVI.



The victim's father, Chris Flacco, is the chief inspector of internal affairs at the Philadelphia Police Department.



"It does hit very close to home," Ross told WPVI. "I've known Chief Flacco for probably 25 years at least. So our hearts are broken. We're keeping him and his family in our thoughts and our prayers."



Nicholas Flacco was in his fourth semester at Penn State University, said university spokeswoman Lisa Powers.



"Random acts of violence such as this are unfathomable and very troubling," she told ABC News via email on Monday. "This news is tragic and we offer our deepest condolences to Nicholas’ family and friends during this difficult time."



Atkinson's bail was denied early Thursday. His preliminary hearing is set for April 24.



