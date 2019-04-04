Today is Thursday April 04, 2019
On ‘The View’: Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan announces 2020 run

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2019 at 10:34 am
ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan is the latest Democrat to jump into the 2020 race, announcing his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination during a Thursday appearance on ABC's The View.

"Our country has been divided for a long time," Ryan said. "The first thing we have to do is unify."

"I’m going to run for president of the United States," the 45-year-old Ryan said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

