ABC News(NEW YORK) — Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan is the latest Democrat to jump into the 2020 race, announcing his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination during a Thursday appearance on ABC’s The View.

“Our country has been divided for a long time,” Ryan said. “The first thing we have to do is unify.”

“I’m going to run for president of the United States,” the 45-year-old Ryan said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.