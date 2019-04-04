MARSHALL – A suspect in a Marshall shooting is in custody in Louisiana. Derrick Dewayne Johnson, 30, turned himself into the Bossier City Police Department on Wednesday. He was wanted in a Monday night shooting that occurred near the intersection of Dogan and Winston streets in Marshall. The warrant affidavit said that Johnson intentionally fired into a vehicle, injuring Savannah Carpenter, 17, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Johnson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.