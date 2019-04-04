LAIRD HILL – One person has been arrested in connection with a burglary that turned into a Rusk County homicide. Last Friday, Griselda Contreras, 41, the mother of five, was shot to death in her Laird Hill home. Investigators tell our news partner KETK, a man took a picture of a car parked in the area about the time of the killing. After putting the picture on Facebook, they started getting calls, which led them to Dylan Page Rachal, 19. Word is, he planned to steal a PlayStation 4 and a gun, but something went wrong. He has been arrested and charged with capital murder. He is in the Rusk County Jail under a $1,500,000 bond.