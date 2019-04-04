Today is Thursday April 04, 2019
It’s Taste of Tyler Time

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2019 at 1:45 pm
TYLER – The 35 Annual Taste of Tyler comes to Harvey Hall this evening from 6:30 to 8:30. You will be able to sample the food and beverages with around 60 Tyler restaurants participating this year. Along with the food and drink there will also be live entertainment provided by the Tuxedo Cats. If any tickets remain they will be available at the door for $30. This city-wide event raises money to support East Texas culinary and hospitality students.The Taste of Tyler hosted by the East Texas Restaurant Association.

