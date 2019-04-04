ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Some of Marvel’s Avengers — Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson — plus Black Panther and Infinity War star Danai Gurira, will assemble on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for another week-long takeover of the late night show, starting April 8.

Because the cast of the Avengers movies is so large, the actors traditionally spread out their appearances across several installments of Kimmel’s show.

Fans might notice that the only announced guests so far were the stars whose characters survived Thanos’ game-changing, genocidal finger snap in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. The next installment, Avengers: Endgame, opens April 26 from Marvel Studios which, like ABC, is owned by Disney.

