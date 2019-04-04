Today is Thursday April 04, 2019
Tiger to Remain in Murchison

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2019 at 2:11 pm
HOUSTON – A judge has ruled that a Henderson County animal shelter can keep a tiger that was rescued from an abandoned Houston home. The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison has looked after the tiger since February. That’s when when some people entered a house to smoke marijuana and found the big cat. The 350 pound tiger was improperly secured in a small cage, and was sitting on hay and its own waste. The Houston Chronicle reports that the judge ordered the tiger’s owner to pay about $11,600 to cover the cost of the tiger’s care. Houston police have filed a civil lawsuit accusing Brittany Garza of animal cruelty. She refuses to explain how she obtained the tiger.

