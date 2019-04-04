MARSHALL – Funeral services have been scheduled for Marshall school trustee Barbara Carraway Alexander. She died at her home Tuesday afternoon following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 13, at the Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building in Marshall. Viewing will be from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Friday, April 12, at Peoples Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial will be in Marshall’s Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. She would have celebrated her 69th birthday on Friday, April 5th. She represented District 2 on the Marshall school board, serving two terms on the board. The first was from 1990 to 2004. She was currently in her second term, which started in 2011.