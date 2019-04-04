Beyoncé partners with Adidas for new sportswear line

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Beyhive, buckle up!



Beyoncé has officially joined Adidas in a brand new partnership to create new footwear and apparel, which will include a relaunch of Beyoncé's popular athleisure line Ivy Park.



"This is the partnership of a lifetime for me," Beyoncé said in a press release. "Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business."



In 2016, Beyoncé initially partnered with Topshop, Arcadia Group, as the parent company of Ivy Park. However, in November 2018, she bought out the brand and took full ownership.



"Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators," said Eric Liedtke, Adidas' executive board member of global brands, in the statement.



Adidas hasn't yet released any official photos of items that will be included in the new line, but if Queen Bey has anything to do with it, there's a big chance it will be bold and buzzy.

