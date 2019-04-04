KILGORE – A third person has been arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Kilgore. Xiavier Epps, 21, of Ore City, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $150,000. Previously arrested were Isaiah Orange, 17, of Kilgore. He is charged with aggravated robbery and possession of marijuana. His bonds total $153,500. Treylon Stephenson, 18, of Kilgore, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $100,000. Their arrests stem from a shooting earlier this week on Miles Street. The shooting occurred during a dispute between two groups. One of the shots hit an 18 year old woman in the neck.