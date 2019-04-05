ABC News(NEW YORK) — Severe storms moved through the Deep South on Thursday bringing flash flooding, damaging winds and hail — mostly to Louisiana.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency on Thursday in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where a whopping 6.42 inches of rain fell, making it the fourth-wettest April day the city has ever seen. Some areas in southern Louisiana got up to 7 inches of rain.

The same storm moves into the Northeast on Friday with rain, wind and even some mountain snow in New England. It’s going to be a raw and nasty day for the Northeast.

A new storm system and energy from the west will combine in the South later Friday and into Saturday to bring more severe weather to the area.

Severe storms will bring hail, damaging winds and maybe an isolated tornado to parts of central and western Texas later Friday.

The storm system will barely move Saturday as it expands into eastern Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The biggest threat Saturday will be damaging winds, large hail and a few isolated tornadoes. Flash flooding is also possible.

