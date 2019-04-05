AYOTOGRAPHY/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Finding the wedding dress of your dreams can be equal parts exciting and expensive. Most of us know that we want to wear a look for the big day that we can look back at years later and be proud of. Whether it's an elaborate white dress with lots of lace detailing or an ivory-caped jumpsuit, there are so many options and getting it all just the way you envision it can add up. Not to mention you may only wear it once. However, in many cases, there are bridal looks that have already been taken for a test drive and may be available — at a fraction of the original cost! Today, there are retailers that make the option of finding, buying and even selling wedding dress options available at the click of your fingertips. Most recently, Nearly Newlywed, an online destination for shopping or selling new or pre-worn gowns, announced a new storefronts platform in which the brand will be collaborating with unique designers to give customers more curated luxury options to pick through. Sure, there are heavy-hitter buy/sell websites, such as eBay and Poshmark, that have been leading the charge for years, but there are also some cool online destinations that have really honed in on weddings only. See below to learn more about some of the best places to shop for and sell wedding attire that's just as good as new. Nearly Newlywed If you are looking for everything from your wedding dress to accessories or floral crowns, this retailer has a huge selection to look through. All dresses are verified for condition and authenticity and there's even a risk-free five-day return policy. If you are selling, there is a $25 listing fee, and if your item is bought, you will receive 60 percent of the listed sale price. Once Wed "Let your biggest memory be your big day, and pass on your fantastic dress to a bride to be," it reads on Once Wed's website. Aside from being able to shop or sell, you can also look through wedding ideas to help you really bring everything together. What's even better? If you are selling, there's no mandatory listing or commission fee! Rent the Runway One of Rent the Runway's mottos is to "buy less, and live more," and you truly can do that when you rent a designer wedding dress from their website. The best part is you also always have an option to buy. Subscriptions start as low as $69 a month. Etsy Etsy makes it very easy to get specific about the type of pre-owned wedding dress you prefer. You can look through loads of picks or choose styles ranging from boho to formal in addition to only looking through dresses with the exact price point you want. Stillwhite Stillwhite almost feels like a curated Pinterest board of used wedding looks that you can easily shop. With a wide range of designers, such as Pronovias and Vera Wang, it's almost hard not to find something you will love. If selling on the website, there is a $20 one-time listing fee, but there isn't an affiliated commission charge. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

5 websites for buying or selling gorgeous used wedding dresses

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2019 at 7:24 am

AYOTOGRAPHY/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Finding the wedding dress of your dreams can be equal parts exciting and expensive.



Most of us know that we want to wear a look for the big day that we can look back at years later and be proud of.



Whether it's an elaborate white dress with lots of lace detailing or an ivory-caped jumpsuit, there are so many options and getting it all just the way you envision it can add up. Not to mention you may only wear it once.



However, in many cases, there are bridal looks that have already been taken for a test drive and may be available — at a fraction of the original cost!



Today, there are retailers that make the option of finding, buying and even selling wedding dress options available at the click of your fingertips.



Most recently, Nearly Newlywed, an online destination for shopping or selling new or pre-worn gowns, announced a new storefronts platform in which the brand will be collaborating with unique designers to give customers more curated luxury options to pick through.



Sure, there are heavy-hitter buy/sell websites, such as eBay and Poshmark, that have been leading the charge for years, but there are also some cool online destinations that have really honed in on weddings only.



See below to learn more about some of the best places to shop for and sell wedding attire that's just as good as new.



Nearly Newlywed



If you are looking for everything from your wedding dress to accessories or floral crowns, this retailer has a huge selection to look through. All dresses are verified for condition and authenticity and there's even a risk-free five-day return policy. If you are selling, there is a $25 listing fee, and if your item is bought, you will receive 60 percent of the listed sale price.



Once Wed



"Let your biggest memory be your big day, and pass on your fantastic dress to a bride to be," it reads on Once Wed's website. Aside from being able to shop or sell, you can also look through wedding ideas to help you really bring everything together. What's even better? If you are selling, there's no mandatory listing or commission fee!



Rent the Runway



One of Rent the Runway's mottos is to "buy less, and live more," and you truly can do that when you rent a designer wedding dress from their website. The best part is you also always have an option to buy. Subscriptions start as low as $69 a month.



Etsy



Etsy makes it very easy to get specific about the type of pre-owned wedding dress you prefer. You can look through loads of picks or choose styles ranging from boho to formal in addition to only looking through dresses with the exact price point you want.



Stillwhite



Stillwhite almost feels like a curated Pinterest board of used wedding looks that you can easily shop. With a wide range of designers, such as Pronovias and Vera Wang, it's almost hard not to find something you will love. If selling on the website, there is a $20 one-time listing fee, but there isn't an affiliated commission charge.



