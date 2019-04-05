zimmytws/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. economy added 196,000 jobs in March — a bit better than expectations.

The unemployment rate remains at 3.8 percent.

The latest government report out Friday shows a healthy economy after an unexpectedly weak report in February sparked concerns of a slowdown.

Labor force participation, the data that reflects how many Americans are actively searching for employment, was down slightly. Wages also did not increase significantly.

Jobs were added in healthcare, but positions were down in manufacturing.

