Biden brushes off accusations with joke about ‘permission’ to hug union president

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2019 at 11:50 am

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday brushed off allegations of inappropriate touching, making repeated jokes about having "permission" to hug and touch those on stage with him during his first public appearance since multiple women came forward with accusations he made them uncomfortable.



"I just want you to know I had permission to hug Lonnie," Biden said, referring to International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers President Lonnie Stephenson. Biden hugged him after Stephenson introduced him.



Later, Trump invited a group of children in the audience up to the stage. Putting his arms around a young boy while he talked about the financial future of younger generations, Biden made a similar joke.



"By the way, he gave me permission to touch him," he said to laughter from the boy and the audience.



He made no other references to the accusations.



The potential 2020 contender for the Democratic nomination, who spoke in Washington, D.C., before a largely male audience at the union event, drew mixed reaction from his first acknowledgement of the issue in relatively extensive comments he made in a Twitter video he posted on Wednesday.



In that video, Biden said he will continue to govern in a way that connects with people but "will be more mindful and respectful of people's personal space, and that's a good thing."

He added, "I worked my whole life to empower women. I've worked my whole life to prevent abuse ... and so the idea that I can't adjust to the fact that personal space is important, more important than it's ever been, is just not thinkable. I will. I will."



Following Biden's statement on Twitter, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday with a comment of his own -- a doctored video with images of a ghostly Biden slowly rising behind the actual Biden's shoulders, peering into the frame.

Biden later tweeted a dismissive response to the president: "I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always."



The president faced more than a dozen accusations of sexual misconduct while he was running in 2016. Asked on Friday if he’s a “good messenger” to wage a fight against Biden given the accusations women have made about him, Trump said he thinks he is and pointed out what he said was the humor in his tweet.



“Yeah, I think I’m a very good messenger,” Trump said to reporters at the White House Friday morning. “People got a kick out of it. He is going through a situation, let’s see what happens. But people got a kick out of it. We’ve got to sort of smile a little bit, right?”



The first woman to come forward with accusations of inappropriate touching by the former vice president was Lucy Flores, a former Nevada lawmaker, who said Biden crossed a line when he put his hands on her shoulders and kissed her on the back of her head while campaigning for her in 2014. Flores told ABC News that the interaction was "awkward and disturbing."



A few days later, former Democratic congressional aide Amy Lappos said Biden rubbed noses with her at a 2009 fundraiser, an action she said left her feeling uneasy.



"It wasn't sexual I don't think, but it was incredibly uncomfortable, and it was not how he greeted the congressmen," Lappos said.



Two more women told the New York Times on Tuesday that they also felt uncomfortable after interactions they had with the former vice president. One, who was 19 at the time and a sexual assault survivor, said Biden rested his hand on her thigh at an event at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The other woman, who was 59 at the time, recalled Biden putting his hand on her shoulder before dropping it down her back while taking a photo, leaving her "very uncomfortable."

