ABC/Josh Vertucci(LOS ANGELES) — A new Bachelorette promo features Hannah Brown in all her glory, saying, “Don’t tell me what to do!”

The clip aired Friday morning on GMA and features the 2018 Miss Alabama USA in a jumpsuit, stripping off her beauty queen sash and crown, as empowering music plays.

Brown, 24, was announced last month as the new Bachelorette. She competed on the most recent season of The Bachelor but was sent home by Colton Underwood in week seven.

On the “Women Tell All” episode of The Bachelor, Brown spoke about her split with Underwood and where they are now. “I don’t understand it and it made me mad. But I think that you had every right to do this the way that you feel was necessary,” she told him.

As for her own approach to being The Bachelorette, Hanna told ABC’s Abbie Boudreau, “I think love is supposed to be fun. So I want to have fun and go on adventures.”

Now it’s her turn to have her pick.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.