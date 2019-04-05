TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler has announced that Dr. Robert Beatty has been named the new dean of the school’s Soules College of Business. He assumes his new duties this summer. With five academic departments, 62 full-time faculty and nearly 3,000 students, the Soules College of Business is one of UT Tyler’s largest colleges. Soules awards nearly 900 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees per year in 12 different majors. Last year, the college received its full accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Only 5% of business schools globally hold this accreditation.