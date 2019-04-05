AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas gun rights advocate drove to the homes of three Republican legislators he blamed for stalling proposals to expand gun laws, prompting state troopers to monitor the House speaker’s family residence. Republican state Rep. Jonathan Stickland on Friday called it “some of the most concerning behavior” he has witnessed. He authored a pro-gun measure that stalled to the frustration of the group Texas Gun Rights. The bill would let residents carry handguns without a license. Last week, Chris McNutt posted a Facebook video accusing GOP House Speaker Dennis Bonnen of blocking the measure. Kim Bonnen, the speaker’s wife, told the Houston Chronicle that McNutt wore a shirt with a picture of an assault rifle when he came to their neighborhood. McNutt didn’t return messages seeking comment Friday.