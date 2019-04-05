Maarten de Boer/NBC(LAS VEGAS) — This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will take the stage with country stars Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae, Lauren Alaina and Mickey Guyton at Sunday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

Although the actress has shown off her pipes as Kate Pearson on the top-rated NBC drama, she’ll be making her live TV singing debut opposite the country stars, performing the song “I’m Standing With You,” from her new movie Breakthrough.

In the film, which is based on a true story, Metz plays a mother whose faith is never shaken, even after her young son falls through ice. He makes a miraculous recovery long after others lose hope.

The artists who will accompany Chrissy during the performance are all featured on Breakthrough‘s soundtrack as well.

The ACM Awards, hosted by country legend Reba McEntire, air live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

This Is Us airs Tuesday night on NBC.