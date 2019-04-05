Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence agree to $105 million deal
Joe Robbins/Getty Images(DALLAS) -- The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a five-year extension with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
The deal will be worth $105 million dollars, with $65 million guaranteed, a source tells ESPN.
The $65 million guaranteed will be the fourth most given to a defensive player in NFL history, behind Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald and Von Miller.
Lawrence played on the franchise tag last season, with the team hoping he could repeat his Pro-Bowl level play in 2017.
He finished with 10.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year, even though he played the year with a torn labrum.
The 26-year old became the first Cowboy to post double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons since DeMarcus Ware in 2011-2012.
