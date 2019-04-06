Stephen Maturen/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- A 55-year-old New York man has been arrested and charged with threatening to murder Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. Patrick W. Carlineo Jr., of Addison, New York, may face 10 years in prison or a $250,000 fine, or both, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement on Friday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett A. Harvey is handling the case. The arrest stems from a March 21 phone call received by one of Omar's staffers in which a man later identified as Carlineo allegedly said, "Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her -- she's a [expletive] terrorist. I’ll put a bullet in her [expletive] skull.” The threatening call was referred to Capitol Police, who investigated in coordination with the FBI. Carlineo appeared in court on Friday and is being held pending a detention hearing on April 10, according to a statement from the Justice Department. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

New York man arrested for threatening to murder US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2019 at 8:54 am

