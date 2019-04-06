Today is Saturday April 06, 2019
Former Railroad Building to Convert into Interactive Museum

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2019 at 4:51 pm
GALVESTON (AP) — Developers plan to turn a former railroad freight depot in Southeast Texas into an interactive museum focusing on a 1900 hurricane that killed thousands of people and devastated part of the Gulf Coast. The information presented at the landmark ex-Houston and Henderson Freight Depot in Galveston will also show how the city recovered and efforts that led to building a massive seawall that still stands, The Galveston County Daily News reported. Dwayne Jones, executive director at the Galveston Historical Foundation, said that the remainder of the more than 33,000-square-foot building will be used as a commercial or retail space. Jones noted the foundation is aiming to open the 6,000-square-foot museum next summer. The depot used to play a chief role in the Texas cotton trade.

