WASHINGTON (AP) — A former congressional staffer has pleaded guilty to five federal offenses that stem from illegally posting online the home addresses and telephone numbers of five Republican senators who backed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. The Justice Department said in statement Friday that 27-year-old Jackson A. Cosko could face a prison term of at least 30 months and as much as 57 months. Cosko was formerly employed as a computer systems administrator in the office of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. The position gave him “intimate knowledge of, and broad access to” the computer systems in Hasan’s office, according to court records. Most recently, Cosko worked briefly as an unpaid intern in the office of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. The congresswoman fired him after his arrest. Cosko is scheduled to be sentenced in Washington on June 13.