GREGG COUNTY — The pastor of First Baptist Church of Longview’s Hispanic ministry died Friday after a lawnmower he was operating rolled over on top of him, according to our news partner KETK. Longview Police Lt. Shane McCarter said Fabio Gimenez, 50, was operating a zero-turn lawnmower when the accident occurred about 3 p.m. on Glenda Drive. He said Gimenez died at the scene. Gimenez was the Puertas Abiertas (open doors) pastor at First Baptist. “Pastor Fabio Gimenez was involved in a serious lawnmower accident and tragically passed away from his injuries,” the church posted on Facebook.

“In this tremendous loss, may God grant His peace and mercy during this time of mourning for Pastor Fabio. Be in prayer with us for his family and our church during this time.” The church conducted a prayer vigil Friday night.