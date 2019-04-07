Today is Sunday April 07, 2019
Pence Discusses Venezuela on Texas Trip, Thanks ICE Agents

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2019 at 7:24 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence talked about the political turmoil and economic crisis in Venezuela on a visit to Texas. Pence spoke Friday in Houston at Rice University’s Baker Institute as the U.S. added two oil-sector companies and 34 vessels to a sanctions list aimed at forcing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down. The U.S. and about 50 other countries say Maduro’s re-election wasn’t legitimate. Pence said Friday that “for the suffering he has brought to the people of Venezuela,” Maduro “must go.” Pence, who also stopped to thank U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for their service, will later discuss the vice presidency at an event at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center in College Station. That event also includes former vice presidents Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle.

