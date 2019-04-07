Today is Sunday April 07, 2019
Texas Mother Accused of Selling Son gets 6 Years in Prison

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2019 at 4:38 pm
CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) — A Texas woman accused of selling her 7-year-old son and planning to sell her two other children to settle a drug debt has been sentenced to six years in prison. Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was sentenced Friday after taking a plea deal. She was convicted on three counts of selling or purchasing a child. She also was convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to sell or purchase a child. Last June investigators discovered her son had been sold for $2,500. Investigators also learned that she had planned to sell two her daughters, ages 2 and 3, as well, all to pay off a drug debt.

