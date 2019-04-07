AUSTIN (AP) — Texas lawmakers are considering whether to expand DNA laws and allow samples to be taken from more defendants in criminal investigations. Existing Texas law only mandates DNA to be collected from people charged for certain felony offenses. The proposal would expand DNA collection practices to require swabs be taken from more felony offenders. State Rep. Reggie Smith filed the proposed measure Wednesday, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The plan would also necessitate that DNA samples be taken at the time of arrest, in an attempt to help law enforcement resolve more cases. Rep. Tony Tinderholt, who sits on the public safety committee, said that he was worried about what would happen to DNA samples if a suspect was later ruled not guilty.